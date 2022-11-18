Dr. Marc Ialenti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ialenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Ialenti, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Ialenti, MD
Dr. Marc Ialenti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ialenti works at
Dr. Ialenti's Office Locations
-
1
Pembroke Pines Office1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates of South Broward, P. A.4700 Sheridan St Ste H, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ialenti?
I took my wife to the doctor w a lot of pain , the attention was outstanding. The whole staff super friendly y professional, and the Doctor the best I have ever seen in my 36 years in Florida . Very knowledgeable super understanding, super cool and gave my wife a shot for pain on the spot . To us it was a blessing to go to this clinic and see this wonderful Doctor . My wife name is Silvia Ruiz de Quintana. Thanks ??
About Dr. Marc Ialenti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1750680336
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- University Of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ialenti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ialenti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ialenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ialenti works at
Dr. Ialenti has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Hip Pointer Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ialenti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ialenti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ialenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ialenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ialenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.