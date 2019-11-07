Overview of Dr. Marc Leibole, MD

Dr. Marc Leibole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.