Dr. Marc Leibole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Leibole, MD
Dr. Marc Leibole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibole's Office Locations
- 1 40 Walnut St Ste 101, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 796-3937
- 2 2000 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 796-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing the dr. for about 10 years and have always been treated well. the waiting time is because of getting your eyes dilated and eye doctors I saw before had longer waiting time. I have great trust in his treatment and have recommended him to many friends and relative.
About Dr. Marc Leibole, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibole has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibole has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leibole speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibole.
