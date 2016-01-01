Overview of Dr. Marc Levin, MD

Dr. Marc Levin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Community Spine And Neurosurgery in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.