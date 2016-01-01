Overview

Dr. Marc Louis-Charles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Louis-Charles works at Louis Charles MD in Freeport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.