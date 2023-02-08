Overview of Dr. Marc Milia, MD

Dr. Marc Milia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.



Dr. Milia works at MICHIGAN ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS in Southfield, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI, Dearborn, MI and Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.