Dr. Marc Milia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Milia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Michigan Comprehensive Spine & Rehab22401 Foster Winter Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 327-6266Monday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Michigan Interventional Pain Center19725 Allen Rd Ste 1, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (313) 277-6700Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Michigan Orthopedic Specialists21031 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 277-6700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Michigan Orthopedic Specialists5450 Fort St # 200, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (313) 277-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Always takes time to listen and answer questions.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Carolinas Hosp Sys
- Carolinas Hosp Sys
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Milia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milia speaks Arabic.
313 patients have reviewed Dr. Milia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milia.
