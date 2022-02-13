Overview of Dr. Marc Peden, MD

Dr. Marc Peden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Peden works at Retina Associates of Florida - Griffin Rd in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.