Overview

Dr. Marc Rickford, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Rickford works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Bowie, MD with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.