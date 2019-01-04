Dr. Marc Rickford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Rickford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Rickford, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Rickford works at
Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Pediatrics At Bowie14999 Health Center Dr Ste 108, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 618-2273
-
2
UM Capital Region Medical Group251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rickford?
Dr. Rickford performed my surgery in October 2016 which has been a success. I'm just two years out and maintaining the weight loss and slowly trying to lose just a bit more. It was the best thing I ever did.
About Dr. Marc Rickford, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851318885
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rickford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rickford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rickford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rickford works at
Dr. Rickford has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rickford speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.