Dr. Marc Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Rosenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists5838 Harbour View Blvd Ste 270, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 541-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On my last visit, Dr. Rosenberg said he would arrange for a new pacemaker monitor for me. That was a couple of months ago. I phave not received it. Could you please look into this for me. Dr. Ron Rosenthal
About Dr. Marc Rosenberg, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1699808121
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of Virginia
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.