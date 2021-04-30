Overview of Dr. Marc Saad, MD

Dr. Marc Saad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LUSIADA FOUNDATION / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTOS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Saad works at Physician Consultants of Georgia, LLC in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.