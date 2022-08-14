See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Marc Schwartz in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marc Schwartz
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1518, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Wonderful guy. I used to see Dr Breecker and loved him. He left and I was hesitant to see Dr Schwartz as he always struck me as a bit less personable. I am thrilled to admit I am wrong, Dr Schwartz is even nicer! He is kind, brilliant, generous with his time and not judgmental (my favorite attribute). I cannot say enough good things. And don't let Hillary scare you at the front desk. She barks but she's really an absolute sweetheart.
    About Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

