Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Marc Schwartz1015 Chestnut St Ste 1518, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Wonderful guy. I used to see Dr Breecker and loved him. He left and I was hesitant to see Dr Schwartz as he always struck me as a bit less personable. I am thrilled to admit I am wrong, Dr Schwartz is even nicer! He is kind, brilliant, generous with his time and not judgmental (my favorite attribute). I cannot say enough good things. And don't let Hillary scare you at the front desk. She barks but she's really an absolute sweetheart.
About Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1700997079
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Los Angeles County U.S.C. Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Hypotension, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.