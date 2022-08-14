Overview

Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Marc Schwartz in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.