Dr. Marcella Mwaisela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mwaisela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcella Mwaisela, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcella Mwaisela, MD
Dr. Marcella Mwaisela, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their residency with Harbor Hospital Center|University Of Md Med Sys
Dr. Mwaisela's Office Locations
UM SJMG - Neurology7801 York Rd Ste 342, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-6055
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marcella Mwaisela is an excellent neurologist. I am 74 years old and I've had migraines since I was in my 20's. She knows her stuff and has done more for me than ANY doctor since the advent of my migraines. I WOULD RECOMMENT HER HIGHLY!!
About Dr. Marcella Mwaisela, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1518976620
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital Center|University Of Md Med Sys
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mwaisela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mwaisela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mwaisela has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mwaisela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mwaisela speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mwaisela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mwaisela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mwaisela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mwaisela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.