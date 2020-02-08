Overview of Dr. Marcia Bowden, MD

Dr. Marcia Bowden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Bowden works at Bowden Internal Medicine in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.