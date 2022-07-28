Dr. Marco Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Mejia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marco Mejia, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Anne Arundel Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Mejia works at
Locations
HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 399-3609
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mejia saved my life when he practiced in Annapolis , Maryland. His professionalism, skill and sincere concern for his patients are off the charts. I am disappointed he relocated, but congratulate Floridians for having the opportunity to have Dr. Mejia as their cardiologist.
About Dr. Marco Mejia, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins University Program
- Johns Hopkins University Program
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Osler Medical Service
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
