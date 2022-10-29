Dr. Marco Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Uribe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marco Uribe, MD
Dr. Marco Uribe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Uribe works at
Dr. Uribe's Office Locations
Austin Area OBGYN & Fertility12200 Renfert Way Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5151Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- State Farm
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Uribe is the best, it's been 20 yrs. that I have been under his care and never felt better! He is a great listener with very good bedside manners and is an extremely caring person. All of his nursing staff is amazing as well I always feel very welcome no matter how busy they are. Overall very satisfied with Dr. Uribe, staff & AAOBGYN
About Dr. Marco Uribe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750399036
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uribe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Uribe has seen patients for Cervicitis, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uribe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uribe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.