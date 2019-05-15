Dr. Marcos Doxanas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doxanas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcos Doxanas, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcos Doxanas, MD
Dr. Marcos Doxanas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Doxanas' Office Locations
Baltimore Eye Physicians6231 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21212 Directions (410) 377-2044
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doxanas takes the time to answer any and all questions. He is so adept at his profession he moves seamlessly through very thorough exams. He is always talking and giving notes to his assistant so it may seem as if he is too fast. He's not. His ease exudes professionalism and care and this is picked up by his staff. It is a pleasure to walk into his office or surgi-center and see everyone smiling and pleasant. It puts you at ease. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Marcos Doxanas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- Gtr Baltimore Med Ctr
- Norfolk Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doxanas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doxanas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doxanas has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doxanas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Doxanas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doxanas.
