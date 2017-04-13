Dr. Marcus Albernaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albernaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Albernaz, MD
Dr. Marcus Albernaz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Bertie Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Albernaz's Office Locations
Eastern Carolina ENT Head & Neck Surgery850 Johns Hopkins Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5227
Ecu Health Surgicenter102 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5227
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5227
Vidant Bertie Hospital1403 S King St, Windsor, NC 27983 Directions (252) 794-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Bertie Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Amazing caring doctor. I have recommended many friends to him. He did surgery on me and my siblings and did an outstadning job. #Allergies
About Dr. Marcus Albernaz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942254859
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Albernaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albernaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albernaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albernaz has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albernaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albernaz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Albernaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albernaz.
