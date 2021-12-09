See All Internal Medicine Doctors in North Port, FL
Dr. Marcus Foos, MD

Internal Medicine
2.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marcus Foos, MD

Dr. Marcus Foos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University.

Dr. Foos works at SARASOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT in North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Port Health Center Pharmacy
    6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 529-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Asthma
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Asthma

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Excellent. I have recently relocated to FL from CT and connected with Dr. Foos after a medical emergency that landed me in Sarasota Memorial unexpectedly. I am very pleased with him and those within his practice. I have decided to make him my primary doctor. Very patient, knowledgable and thorough.
    Elizabeth Gunning — Dec 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Marcus Foos, MD
    About Dr. Marcus Foos, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568565661
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
