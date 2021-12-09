Dr. Marcus Foos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Foos, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Foos, MD
Dr. Marcus Foos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Foos works at
Dr. Foos' Office Locations
North Port Health Center Pharmacy6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 529-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I have recently relocated to FL from CT and connected with Dr. Foos after a medical emergency that landed me in Sarasota Memorial unexpectedly. I am very pleased with him and those within his practice. I have decided to make him my primary doctor. Very patient, knowledgable and thorough.
About Dr. Marcus Foos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foos works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.