Overview of Dr. Marcus Pelucio, MD

Dr. Marcus Pelucio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Pelucio works at Eastover Psychologcl and PSY Grp in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.