Dr. Marcus Pelucio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Eastover Psychological & Psychiatric Group PA3303 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 362-2663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Have been seeing Dr Pelucio for about 14 years. Have never had anything but pleasant encounters. The few times I felt that I needed to make care changes we discussed it and came to a good mutual conclusion.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073572087
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Pelucio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelucio accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelucio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelucio has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelucio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelucio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelucio.
