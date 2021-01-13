Overview of Dr. Marcus Simmons, MD

Dr. Marcus Simmons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Simmons works at Rutland Family Healthcare in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.