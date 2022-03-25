See All Neurologists in Kalispell, MT
Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD

Neurology
2.4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD

Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. 

Dr. Wheeler works at Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Missoula, MT. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kalispell Medical Center Nrlgy
    200 Commons Way Ste C, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5095
  2. 2
    Logan Health
    310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5095
  3. 3
    202 Conway Dr, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 758-7490
  4. 4
    Logan Health Specialty Care - Missoula
    1821 South Ave W Ste 202, Missoula, MT 59801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 25, 2022
    As parents of a child with epilepsy, we have had nothing but wonderful visits with Dr. Wheeler. His appointments are easy to get and his staff in the remote location is wonderful (I cannot comment on the Kalispell location). He explains things well, is concerned, and always gets back to us in a day or less. We are very grateful and very pleased with him. Our experience has been second to none. My son was a former patient of a supposed amazing doc and it was the WORST--Never received calls back, his staff was horrible, they were extremely condescending. The switch to Dr. Wheeler was exceptional and four years later we are still very happy with him.
    ButteCrew — Mar 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD
    About Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750544490
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.