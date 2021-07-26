Overview of Dr. Marcus Yetter, DPM

Dr. Marcus Yetter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA.



Dr. Yetter works at Ankle and Foot Clinic of Orange County in Laguna Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.