Dr. Bolster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcy Bolster, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcy Bolster, MD
Dr. Marcy Bolster, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Bolster's Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114
52 2nd Ave Ste 2600, Waltham, MA 02451
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s managed my autoimmune disease for about 5 years and I haven’t had a flare up since. Unfortunately rheumatology is a watch and wait specialty, so they cannot solve everything especially when it’s sub clinical. I think it leads to a lot of negative reviews on docs from patients who do not get an answer. I feel for these people, struggling for help, and all their tests come up negative. I think she has great bedside manner, she’s always kind to me.. even when I’m not the best patient. You know what they say about health care professionals as patients. She’s given me great advice when I ask her about stuff that has nothing to do with rheumatology. I appreciate her intelligence.
About Dr. Marcy Bolster, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154439198
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
