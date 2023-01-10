Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD
Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Guthrie's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-6510
Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 205, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 767-6263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Guthrie since 2020. I am a younger lupus patient, and that is a very hard thing to go through. Not only do I feel like my 20’s have been stolen from me, but a lot of doctors have thought I was faking it or exaggerating. Not Dr. Guthrie. She always has believed me and listened to me since day 1. She works with me and always is so sweet. If I ever need anything, she makes sure to get it for me or get me in the best she can. I can tell she truly cares for me. my husband and i are so thankful for her!!!
About Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1174900864
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guthrie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
