Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Huntsville, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD

Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. 

Dr. Guthrie works at RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Sheffield, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guthrie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Associates
    720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 551-6510
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC
    1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 205, Sheffield, AL 35660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 767-6263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    NPI Number
    • 1174900864
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Guthrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

