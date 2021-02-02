Overview of Dr. Margaret Inman, MD

Dr. Margaret Inman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Inman works at Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.