Dr. Margaret Kopelman, MD

Dermatology
2.3 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Kopelman, MD is a Dermatologist in Reston, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Kopelman works at Kaiser Permanente Reston Medical Center in Reston, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Reston Medical Center
    1890 Metro Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 (703) 709-1500
  2. 2
    Scott F Bartram MD
    407 N Washington St Ste 104, Falls Church, VA 22046 (703) 343-1064

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Margaret Kopelman, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • 1376661124
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kopelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

