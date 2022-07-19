Dr. Margaret Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Lobo, MD
Dr. Margaret Lobo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (978) 538-3426Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
General Internal Medicine, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4300
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent straight forward physician. She doesn't jump right to surgery and takes the time to explain everything.
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia University Ny Presbyterian
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Lobo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobo has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.
