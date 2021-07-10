See All Nephrologists in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Margaret Rose, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margaret Rose, MD

Dr. Margaret Rose, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Rose works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    FKP - Temple Terrace
    12662 Telecom Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 910-0030
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tampa
    4710 N Habana Ave Ste 107, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 910-0030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Florida Kidney Physicians - North Tampa
    3419 N Lakeview Dr, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 910-0030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Westchase
    6914 Sheldon Rd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 910-0030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperkalemia
Anemia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperkalemia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Inflammation Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2021
    I have seen dr rose for many years. She treats my kidney but she also treats my fears. You won't find a better doctor or person that dr rose
    Richard Vickers — Jul 10, 2021
    About Dr. Margaret Rose, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578739520
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
