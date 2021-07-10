Overview of Dr. Margaret Rose, MD

Dr. Margaret Rose, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.