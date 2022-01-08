Dr. Margaret Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Schwarz, MD
Dr. Margaret Schwarz, MD is a Dermatologist in Watertown, MA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University.
Watertown Dermatology Associates, LLC40 Spring St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 923-8433
Dr. Schwarz was very attentive and patiently addressed all my questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Margaret Schwarz, MD
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- St Luke's University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
