Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (51)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Germain works at Germain Dermatology in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Germain Dermatology
    612 Seacoast Pkwy, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 881-4440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Germain Dermatology Summerville
    602 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 881-4440
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr Germain is the best dermatologist l know. I see her medically and cosmetically and she is a master at her craft. I will never let another doctor touch my face. She is personable, gentle and takes her time when I'm with her. A true professional. Her staff is amazing and very knowledgeable about all Dr Germains products, procedures and all the other wonderful treatments and services they offer. There is a reason she keeps getting voted best dermatologist!
    Elizabeth West — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Germain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Germain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Germain has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Germain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

