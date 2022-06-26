Overview of Dr. Marguerite Thomer, MD

Dr. Marguerite Thomer, MD is an Urology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Thomer works at Suncoast Medical Clinic Urology in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.