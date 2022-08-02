Dr. Maria Antonelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Antonelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Antonelli, MD
Dr. Maria Antonelli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brecksville, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Antonelli's Office Locations
Metrohealth Brecksville Pharmacy9200 TREEWORTH BLVD, Brecksville, OH 44141 Directions (216) 957-9000
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-5154Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Endoscopy Center of Northern Ohio LLC1299 Industrial Pkwy N, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (216) 957-1450
Healthspan Integrated Care10 Severance Cir, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 Directions (800) 524-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent all the way around
About Dr. Maria Antonelli, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Rheumatology
