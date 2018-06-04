See All Oncologists in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Maria Bell, MD

Oncology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Bell, MD

Dr. Maria Bell, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Faulkton Area Medical Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Sanford Broadway Medical Center, Sanford Luverne Medical Center, Sanford Medical Center Bismarck and Sanford Usd Medical Center.

Dr. Bell works at Sanford Gynecologic Oncology Clinic in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Bismarck, ND and Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sanford Gynecologic Oncology Clinic
    1309 W 17th St Ste 102, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 328-8888
  2. 2
    Sanford Health
    414 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 323-5870
  3. 3
    Sanford Health Psychology
    801 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 234-2000
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Faulkton Area Medical Center
  • Huron Regional Medical Center
  • Sanford Broadway Medical Center
  • Sanford Luverne Medical Center
  • Sanford Medical Center Bismarck
  • Sanford Usd Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 04, 2018
    Dr. Maria Bell performed surgery on me when I was 26 years old. The year was 2011. At the age of 15, I had undergone a partial hysterectomy and was advised that my chances of getting pregnant were almost nonexistent by other doctors. Dr. Bell had done my second surgery and successfully removed several pelvic masses and due to her excellent skills I was able to have a perfect and healthy baby girl. She just turned 2 yesterday. This baby was the only thing I ever wanted in life. Thank you Dr. Bell
    IzaBis1985 in SD — Jun 04, 2018
    About Dr. Maria Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174529929
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
