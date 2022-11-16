Dr. Maria Benetos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benetos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Benetos, DO
Overview of Dr. Maria Benetos, DO
Dr. Maria Benetos, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Zucker Hillside Hospital
Dr. Benetos works at
Dr. Benetos' Office Locations
1
Mindful Lifestyle2 Brooksite Dr Ste 130, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 861-2052Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benetos?
Dr. Benetos is extremely caring and compassionate; most importantly she listens! I feel so comfortable in her care. If only I met her sooner, I would have felt my happiness earlier. Thank you Dr. B!
About Dr. Maria Benetos, DO
- Psychiatry
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1831303718
Education & Certifications
- Zucker Hillside Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benetos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benetos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benetos speaks Greek and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Benetos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benetos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benetos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benetos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.