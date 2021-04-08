Dr. Maria Bogaert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogaert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Bogaert, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Bogaert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT DOMINIC-JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology Associates Inc.1514 AMHERST ST, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (304) 263-2974
Cornerstone Sports and Orthopaedic Surgery of Winchester PC650 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 213, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 773-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bogaert is smart, she knows her stuff and has excellent bedside manners. I've always gotten the best treatment from her and she's always spot on with her evaluations.
About Dr. Maria Bogaert, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT DOMINIC-JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogaert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogaert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogaert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogaert.
