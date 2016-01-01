Overview

Dr. Maria Capo, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Bergen, NJ. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Capo works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.