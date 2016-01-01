Dr. Capo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Capo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Capo, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Bergen, NJ. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Capo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology700 79th St Lowr Level, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 677-5815
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pulmonology7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 677-5349Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capo?
About Dr. Maria Capo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1821199951
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capo works at
Dr. Capo has seen patients for Asthma, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Capo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.