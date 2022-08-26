Overview of Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD

Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.



Dr. Cerdena works at Kids Doctor LLC in Summit, NJ with other offices in Mountainside, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.