Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD

Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.

Dr. Cerdena works at Kids Doctor LLC in Summit, NJ with other offices in Mountainside, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cerdena's Office Locations

    Kidz Doctor LLC
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 170, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-4480
    Everest Chiropractic PC
    200 Sheffield St Ste 303, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-4480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1457445637
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Overlook Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Cerdena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerdena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerdena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerdena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerdena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerdena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerdena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerdena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

