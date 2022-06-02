Dr. Maria Ana Co, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Co is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Ana Co, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Ana Co, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at DeLand1070 N Stone St Ste D, Deland, FL 32720 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Co for several years now and find her consistently to be prepared for my visit, empathetic and very proactive in my care. I am very fortunate to have her helping me.
About Dr. Maria Ana Co, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Co has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Co accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Co using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Co has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Co on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Co, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Co appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.