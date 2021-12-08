Overview of Dr. Maria Compton, DO

Dr. Maria Compton, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Compton works at ENT Associates in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.