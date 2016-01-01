Dr. Del Vecchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Del Vecchio, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Del Vecchio, MD
Dr. Maria Del Vecchio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Del Vecchio works at
Dr. Del Vecchio's Office Locations
Internet Medical Group P C181 Franklin Ave Ste 204, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-6868
- 2 75 Lane Rd Ste 408, Fairfield, NJ 07004 Directions (973) 333-4822
Infinite Endodontics 266 Somme St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 667-6868
- 4 333 US Highway 46 Bldg A, Fairfield, NJ 07004 Directions (973) 943-4300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Del Vecchio, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1700834744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Vecchio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Vecchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Vecchio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Vecchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Vecchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Vecchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.