Dr. Maria Del Vecchio, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (5)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Del Vecchio, MD

Dr. Maria Del Vecchio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Del Vecchio works at Internet Medical Group P C in Nutley, NJ with other offices in Fairfield, NJ and Newark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Del Vecchio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internet Medical Group P C
    181 Franklin Ave Ste 204, Nutley, NJ 07110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 667-6868
  2. 2
    75 Lane Rd Ste 408, Fairfield, NJ 07004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 333-4822
  3. 3
    Infinite Endodontics 2
    66 Somme St, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 667-6868
  4. 4
    333 US Highway 46 Bldg A, Fairfield, NJ 07004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 943-4300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Maria Del Vecchio, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700834744
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Del Vecchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Vecchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Vecchio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Vecchio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Vecchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Vecchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

