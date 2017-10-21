Dr. Sitamahala Yerramalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerramalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sitamahala Yerramalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sitamahala Yerramalli, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
NJ Cancer Care1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 520-7154
NJ Cancer Care1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 520-7157
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Yerramalli has been treating my Dad for over a year. She is KIND, CARING, ATTENTIVE and numerous other positive accolades that I will not name. If you or a loved one is battling a serious illness do NOT hesitate to select her to be a part of your team of physicians. She has her patients best interest at hear and WILL NOT fail to advocate on their behalf. She has been such a blessing to my Father and our Family regarding his care.
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1780676759
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp Mc
- United Hospitals Medical Center
- United Hospitals Medical Center
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
