Dr. Maria Duran-Soriano, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.