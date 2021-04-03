Overview of Dr. Maria Lentzou, MD

Dr. Maria Lentzou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.