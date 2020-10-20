Dr. Maria Luna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Nephrologists
- TX
- San Antonio
- Dr. Maria Luna, MD
Dr. Maria Luna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Luna, MD
Dr. Maria Luna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Luna works at
Dr. Luna's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Kidney4330 Medical Dr Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-7228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Renal Osteodystrophy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cryptococcosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat High-Risk Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Chronic
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nephritis and Nephropathy
- View other providers who treat Nephrotic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Renal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Luna?
Excellent, she is so compassionate and understanding, really a big help w my high blood pressure
About Dr. Maria Luna, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1053594994
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Pan American
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luna works at
Dr. Luna has seen patients for Anemia, Nausea and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luna speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.