Overview of Dr. Maria Luna, MD

Dr. Maria Luna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Luna works at San Antonio Kidney in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.