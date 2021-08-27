Dr. Maria Moro-De-Casillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moro-De-Casillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Moro-De-Casillas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Moro-De-Casillas, MD
Dr. Maria Moro-De-Casillas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY Health Sciences Center|Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Backus Hospital.
Dr. Moro-De-Casillas works at
Dr. Moro-De-Casillas' Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6370
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group584 Norwich Rd Ste 400, Plainfield, CT 06374 Directions (860) 564-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moro-De-Casillas?
She has treated my husband and now myself… she is very thorough and knowledgeable able new & upcoming treatments & is always willing to discuss your thoughts & feelings as well as her recommendations …. Treating you as an individual unique patient.
About Dr. Maria Moro-De-Casillas, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255358230
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- State University of New York Upstate|SUNY (Syracuse) School Of Medicine
- SUNY Health Sciences Center|Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moro-De-Casillas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moro-De-Casillas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moro-De-Casillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moro-De-Casillas works at
Dr. Moro-De-Casillas has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moro-De-Casillas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moro-De-Casillas speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moro-De-Casillas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moro-De-Casillas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moro-De-Casillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moro-De-Casillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.