Dr. Maria Philip, MD
Dr. Maria Philip, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Texas Neurology P.A.6080 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 827-3610
Dr. Philip is a wonderful physician. She is understanding, curious, knowledgeable, and most importantly she listens. I have seen her twice now and have received A+ care both times.
About Dr. Maria Philip, MD
- English
- 1841429057
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Philip has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philip works at
Dr. Philip has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.
