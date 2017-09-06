Dr. Maria Pico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Pico, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Pico, MD is a Dermatologist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.
Dr. Pico works at
Locations
Dermatology Skin Surgery Center PC210 VILLAGE CENTER PKWY, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-5952
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pico is wonderful. My husband has seen her for years and she has diagnosed several skin cancers on him. I go for an annual screening. She picks up on other medical conditions from their appearance on the skin. She is very intuitive , knows dermatology, and is also very friendly.
About Dr. Maria Pico, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326044744
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pico has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pico speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pico, there are benefits to both methods.