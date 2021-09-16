Dr. Maria Prelipcean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prelipcean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Prelipcean, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Prelipcean, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-4640Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Prelipcean, Thank you being such a wonderful Endocrinologist, You have always been kind, thoughtful and caring with me. Thank you for being MY Endocrinologist. Cynthia J. O'Neal
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457326779
- Northwestern University Med School
- University Of Illinois
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Prelipcean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prelipcean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prelipcean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prelipcean has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prelipcean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prelipcean speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Prelipcean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prelipcean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prelipcean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prelipcean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.