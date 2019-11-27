Overview of Dr. Maria Regalado, MD

Dr. Maria Regalado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Regalado works at Laredo Covenant Dental in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.