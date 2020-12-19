Dr. Maria Rodebaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodebaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Rodebaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Rodebaugh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital, Kootenai Health, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Saint Mary's Hospital and Shoshone Medical Center.
Dr. Rodebaugh works at
Locations
-
1
Kootenai Clinic Diabetes and Endocrinology1919 Lincoln Way Ste 211, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Boundary Community Hospital
- Kootenai Health
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Shoshone Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodebaugh?
Dr. Rodebaugh was very thorough in explaining blood test results. She drew a diagram to further illustrate a point she was making. She treated me with respect, answered all my questions thoroughly, and even made time in her end-of-day schedule to provide an ultrasound biopsy so I wouldn't have to make another 2-hour trip during the winter weather.
About Dr. Maria Rodebaugh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114961190
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodebaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodebaugh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodebaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodebaugh works at
Dr. Rodebaugh has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodebaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodebaugh speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodebaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodebaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodebaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodebaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.