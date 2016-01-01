Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO
Overview of Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO
Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations
-
1
Gainesville GYN Oncology of NFRMC6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 103, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-5946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz?
About Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1811330897
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Medical Center & Weill Cornell Medical College
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ruiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.