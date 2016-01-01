See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO

Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Ruiz works at Gainesville GYN Oncology in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations

    Gainesville GYN Oncology of NFRMC
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 103, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 333-5946
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Maria Ruiz, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811330897
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Medical Center &amp; Weill Cornell Medical College
    Residency
    • University of Missouri-Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
